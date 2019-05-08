Mobile ATMs deployed in Bhubaneswar to cope with cash shortage

Twin City
By pragativadinewsservice
Mobile ATMs
34

Bhubaneswar: While serpentine queues were regularly spotted in front of ATM kiosks in the aftermath of Cyclone FANI, mobile ATMs have been deployed across Bhubaneswar to help citizens deal with cash shortage.

Cyclone FANI, which wreaked havoc in the coastal districts of the state the Twin City of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack was the worst hit besides the Pilgrim Town, Puri.

Related Posts

IIT Bhubaneswar Ready To Help JEE (Advanced) Aspirants In…

100 per cent power supply in Bhubaneswar likely to be…

Renowned economist Baidyanath Mishra passes away at 99

With Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) kiosks closed and thousands of people reeling under the scorching heatwave, Mobile ATMs have been deployed in excess numbers across the State Capital to help the denizens get cash.

However, the Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) has also urged the residents of Bhubaneswar to withdraw a limited amount of cash, which would be sufficient for buying only essential commodities. This would probably help mass people to get cash for buying essential things.

Meanwhile, banking services have started and efforts are being made to operationalize all ATMs, officials said.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.