Mobile app will be developed to treat mentally-ill kids: SSEPD Minister

Bhubaneswar: A mobile app to be used for the treatment of Mentally-Retarded Children in the state will be developed with the cooperation of Digital Academy run by ‘NIMHANS’ (Bengaluru), said Social Security & Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD) Minister Ashok Chandra Panda.

The Minister said that he has recently discussed the issue with National Institute of Mental Health and Neuroscience (NIMHANS), Bengaluru Director BN Gangadhar. The Institute and SSEPD Department will work with close cooperation to develop the device through its Digital Academy.

He had also detailed discussion on post-trauma psychological care and counseling undertaken by ‘NIMHANS’ for natural disasters like ‘Fani’ in the state.

Minister Panda also said that Narayan Hrudayalaya, renowned health institution for heart-related diseases has been requested to speed up its work for the establishment of a hospital in Bhubaneswar during his meeting with Dr. Devi Setty, Director, NH.