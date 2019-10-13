Mo Sarkar: Surprise Checks Conducted at Puri, Dhenkanal & Jajpur DDHs

Headlines
By pragativadinewsservice
Mo Sarkar
Bhubaneswar: Random surprise checking was done in three District Headquarters Hospitals of Odisha as part of the successful implementation of Mo Sarkar initiatives.

Three teams comprising of officials of CMO and the health department visited the DHH of Puri, Dhenkanal, and Jajpur today.

Health secretary, OSD to CM DS Kutey and Additional Secretary to CM Rita Rani Mohapatra visited Dhenkanal DHH, while Additional Secretary to CM Rupa Rosan Sahu,  Joint Secretary of Health Department Yamini Sarangi and Deputy Secretary to CM Manoj Swain visited Puri DHH.

Similarly, OSD to CM Dilip Mohanty, Joint Secretary of Health Department Poonam Guha Kumar, and Joint secretary to CM Aditya Mohapatra visited Jajpur DHH.

During the check, the officials collected feedback from several patients and discussed with doctors on requirements to improve the health system.

