‘Mo Sarkar’: Naveen Asks CDMOs To Ensure Citizen-Friendly Services

Bhubaneswar: The entire infrastructure, budget, and medical colleges are for the people and by the people’s money. All these institutions exist from the citizen’s money for the benefit of the citizen, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said while addressing the CDMOs of 30 districts today through video conferencing.

The chief minister said that the people are real owners and it is important to take their feedback on services.”Through the Mo Sarkar initiative, I will be personally talking at random to patients who have availed our services (State Government medical services). And everybody in the system will also do the same. Based on this (feedback), immediately follow-up action will be taken,” said Naveen.

Recalling his early days as Odisha CM, Naveen said, “Long ago in 2001 there was the tragic Mango kernel incident in Kashipur. I visited Kashipur where a local doctor shone as a bright spot amidst gloom and tragedy.” Naveen added that people of Kashipur trusted the doctor more than police or local administration.

“Four IAS probationers were deputed there and asked to follow the good work that the doctor was doing,” he added.

With just a few days left for the launch of Mo Sarkar initiatives, the interaction with CDMOs holds secret information.

The ambitious citizen-centric programme will be launched by the Odisha CM on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti (October 2).