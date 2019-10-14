Mo Sarkar: Naveen approves several infra development, patient welfare projects

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today approved several infrastructure development and patient welfare projects in the three tribal-dominated district hospitals based on patients’ feedback & discussions with doctors by ‘Mo Sarkar’ team.

Addressing the media, the Odisha CM said, “About 10 days ago on Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary Mo Sarkar was launched. We focussed on police and health. I have made 120 calls and the response has been overwhelming.”

“As part of our strategy, I had sent senior officers across the State with a directive to cover at least 15 districts. The feedback on peoples’ participation has been very inspiring and the response by both police and health functionaries in the field has been very encouraging,” Patnaik said.

The projects announced today, is the impact of the Mo Sarkar teams’ first-day visit to Malkangiri, Koraput and Nabrangpur DHHs, the CM’s Office stated.

The state government has approved the following projects estimated to worth more than Rs 400 crores:

Rs.15 lakhs to all four Rogi Kalyan Samities from CMRF for Patient Welfare.

Rs.10 Lakhs to the S.Ps for promotion of Blood Donation activities.

MALKANGIRI District Hospital

Doctor accommodation and Transit Home

Attendants Rest shed.

Bed Capacity increased to 200

Bus from Motu to Malkangiri – Every Day.

KORAPUT: Medical College.

Detailed planning for a composite Hospital with 500 beds. In 24 months it will be enhanced to 700.

Attendants Rest Shed in the present campus as an interim measure.

Staff Quarters and transit home in the composite campus.

Five Ambulances and 3 Mahaprayana.

KORAPUT District Hospital

Bed strength increased to 250.

Construction of New Ward above Existing building.

Staff Quarter. Attendants Rest shed.

Two Ambulances.

4.NABARANGPUR District Hospital