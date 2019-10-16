Mo Sarkar: Naveen Announces Slew of Projects For 5 DHHs, Medical College in Phulbani

Bhubaneswar: Based on the second set of visit reports of ‘Mo Sarkar’ Teams to six districts of Odisha, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today announced setting up of a medical college in Phulbani and a slew of developmental works in five other hospitals.

Addressing the media at the Lok Seva Bhawan here, the Odisha CM said: “The State Government’s endeavour is to set up one Medical College in each of the erstwhile undivided districts. In that backdrop, I am happy to announce that a Government Medical College and Hospital would be set up at District Headquarters Hospital, Phulbani. The number of beds would be increased to 500 for the aforesaid purpose and a composite campus would be planned.”

“When talking to people the popular feedback I am getting is to continue “MO SARKAR” and to expand to other Departments. Let me assure the People of Odisha — Mo Sarkar as an Empowerment Initiative and it will be further strengthened. It will be expanded to five more Departments by December 1st and by March 5th, 2020 Mo Sarkar will cover all Departments of the Government,” Patnaik added.

Here are the other developmental projects in health sector announced by the Chief Minister:

All DHHs to have Attendant rest sheds Rs 15 lakhs to all Rogi Kalyan Samitis from CMRF for Patient Welfare and innovations. Rs.10 lakhs to the SPs for promotion of Blood Donation activities in Nuapada, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, and Boudh districts.

Boudh DHH:

Jail land to be handed over in one month and that would be utilised for a new 200-bed district hospital.

team to Harbhanga Block to study chronic disease.

One Ambulance and One Mahapryana vehicle.

Nayagarh DHH

Bed Strength increased to 250.

New additional building for 100 beds at District Hospital.

Two Ambulances and One Mahaprayana vehicle.

Kalahandi DHH

New building for additional 100 beds.

Three Ambulances and Two Mahaprayana vehicles.

Rayagada DHH

Water Supply and Staff Quarters at CHC Kashipur.

Four Ambulances and One Mahaprayana vehicle.

Nuapada DHH