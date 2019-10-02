Mo Sarkar Launched: Naveen Speaks To People Over Phone

Bhubaneswar: The most-awaited governance initiative ‘Mo Sarkar’ that offers a completely new governance experience was launched today. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today called 8 persons over phone, who had earlier come to different Police Stations and Hospitals, and sought their feedback.

These 8 numbers were collected randomly from Mo Sarkar portal. While giving their opinion and feedback on police stations and hospitals, the people also thanked the Chief Minister for this innovative programme.

Reportedly, the CM spoke to people from Bolangir, Sundergarh, Malkangiri, Jajpur & Baripada regarding treatment at government hospitals and people from Nayagarh & Bhawanipatna regarding service at police station.

Later, the CM went to Capital Hospital and Saheed Nagar Police Station and released the Logo and preamble of the Mo Sarkar programme. The Mo Sarkar programme has started today at all the Police Stations, 21 district headquarters hospitals and Cuttack, Berhampur and Sambalpur MCH. This programme will be effective at all the DHHs of the State by October 30. By March 5, 2020 all the departments of the State will implement the programme.

It may be informed here that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had announced this programme on August 15, the Independence Day. The objective of this programme is to provide service with dignity to people who are coming to government offices for different purposes. The reason being in democracy, the people are the real masters and Government employees are here to serve them. Under this programme, the phone numbers of people who are coming to different government offices will be collected randomly. It is not a grievance redressal mechanism.

The purpose is to improve the governance system by collecting feedback on behaviour and professionalism of government officers. Improvement in the system can only bring in desired changes in the lives of people. Under the programme, the phone numbers of all the people who are coming to different government offices will be registered and an SMS will be sent to their numbers within 24 hours. If the SMS is not received or the number is not registered, then the concerned person can make a miss call to 14545 and get his/her number registered. These telephone numbers will be randomly collected.

Chief Minister, departmental minister, Police D.G. (in case of police stations) and Departmental Minister, Secretary and Director (in case of hospitals ) will call random numbers to get feedback. The employees will be ranked as Good or Bad on the basis of the feedback. The employees with good rank will get an out-of-turn promotion, and action will be taken against the employees with bad rank. The identity of the persons giving negative feedback will be kept secret.