‘Mo-Chhatua’ Website & App Launched

Bhubaneswar: With the Government in the State adopting the mantra of ‘5Ts’ i.e., Technology, Transparency, Teamwork, Time and Transformation, the WCD & MS Department is on its path to bring about transformational change in the delivery of nutrition services across the State.

A slew of initiatives are being initiated to ensure that entitlements reach the targeted beneficiaries on time and the same is monitored effectively for better nutritional outcomes.

Today, WCD & MS minister launched ‘Mo-Chhatua’ Website, Management Information System and Application in a State-level event at Mission Shakti Bhawan, Bhubaneswar. She also unveiled the revised Take Home Ration (THR) Guidelines and presided over the sharing of Expression of Interest between Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI) and Azim Premji Philanthropic Initiatives (APPI).

The launch took place in presence of Anu Garg, Principal Secretary to Government, WCD & MS Department; Sujata R. Karthikeyan, Commissioner-cum-Director, Mission Shakti; Shri. Aravind Agarwal, Director, ICDS & SW. ‘Mo-Chhatua’ is a joint initiative led by WCD & MS Department and supported by APPI. The organization was represented by Shri Devjit Mittra, Vice-President – Programmes.

‘Mo-Chhatua’ Website is a repository for information pertaining to infrastructure & machinery of THR producing and supplying SHGs, training modules, guidelines/ protocols, orders/ executive instructions/ compendiums of the Government. The Management Information System and Application shall be an interactive as well as an end-to-end platform for real-time monitoring of indenting, issue of work orders, production and supply of THR till the settlement of payment to the THR producing SHGs. The system shall also have paperless features like timely alerts to officials for action, automation of invoice submission & approval process.

Supply of quality THR and its consumption by the targeted beneficiaries across the State has been a concern for some time now. Though quality is monitored currently by testing samples of THR in the State Public Health Laboratory (SPHL), collaboration with credible agencies and laboratories is been explored in order to improve quality surveillance. CFTRI has expressed a willingness to collaborate in this matter.

Besides the above, the revised Guidelines on THR is a framework for management of various facets of THR production and supply. The Guidelines encompasses component of selection of SHGs; installation of machinery; procurement of ingredients; production, packaging and supply of THR; testing of THR etc..

The State Government has been laying emphasis on quality provision of nutrition under the Supplementary Nutrition Programme (SNP). As per NFHS-4 reports, Odisha stood first in the country in respect of receipt of ICDS services by children below 6 years; and receipt of food supplements by children of the age group 6 months to 3 years. Currently, the State is providing Chhatua & Dry Rations to the children between 6 months to 3 years; Chhatua & Ladoo/ Chikis to Pregnant/ Nursing Women; and Chhatua to Adolescent Girls. While the Adolescent Girls are given 16 eggs a month, the rest are provided with 12 eggs a month.

Besides this, children of the age group 3 to 6 years, who attend pre-school in the Anganwadi Centres are provided ‘Hot Cooked Meals’ including 5 egg-based ones. The calorie and protein provided under the revised SNP menu are higher than the recommendation of the Government of India.