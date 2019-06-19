Mo Bus ridership crosses 60K mark, CRUT seeks cooperation from people

Bhubaneswar: Good news for users of “Mo Bus” as Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) has achieved a consistent ridership of 60,000 passengers in a day by connecting 20 major routes in Bhubaneswar, Khurda and Cuttack regions.

However, while this ridership data makes the public transport company happy, at this juncture the company has appealed to the travelling passengers on the following issues in order to provide better service to all the commuters.

General Manager (Personnel and Administration) Dipti Mahapatro in a press note has requested all users of the service to cooperate with senior citizens, ladies, differently-abled people to help them sit in their allotted seats so that all types of passengers could enjoy their rides.

She has also requested passengers to use rear door for entry and front door for exit in-order to make easy boarding, alighting and ticketing.

In order to maintain traffic flow and not causing problems for others passengers were also requested to board and alight at the designated stops only. The bus queue shelters and rectangular boxes with “BUS” written in them are only designated places for the “Mo Bus” to stop and take passengers.

The company has also requested the passengers to take care of their own belongings and note that they shall keep their luggage at their own risk and try to tender the exact change towards the ticket fare.

As ticketless travel is a punishable offence as per provisions of Section 178 of The Motor Vehicle Act 1988, all passengers were also requested to get their tickets from the “Mo Bus” guides and travel safely and happily.