‘Mo Beach’ cleaning drive begins in Puri, Actor Vidyut Jammwal graces the event

Puri: Termed as the world’s biggest coastal clean-up drive, the ‘Mo Beach’ initiative by Odisha Government was launched today morning.

While the drive witnessed the participation of over 10,000 volunteers on Puri beach since 6 am today, the event was later graced by the presence of Bollywood celebrity Vidyut Jammwal. He began his talk by greeting the participants with “Jai Jagannath”.

Earlier the Commando actor left a video message urging everyone to join him in the clean-up drive.

The places targeted for the drive included 10 spots under Puri Municipality, 10 under Konark NAC and 80 locations in Astaranga, Brahmagiri, Gop and Krushnaprasad.

As per the decision was taken at a preparatory meeting chaired by Puri Collector Balwant Singh, the district administration engaged 10 nodal officers to oversee the exercise at Puri and Konark, while BDOs of Astaranga, Brahmagiri, Gop and Krushnaprasad were deployed to look after the locations identified in their area.

Around 40 volunteers carried the exercise for two hours from 6 am to 8 am at each identified spot.

The event not only aimed to create awareness among people to keep the coastline clean and plastic-free but also acted as a platform to showcase the swift restoration of Puri coast post-cyclone Fani.