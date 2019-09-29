Mo Beach’ campaign: Cleanliness drive by NCC cadets in Puri

State at Large
pragativadinewsservice
Cleanliness drive by NCC cadets in Puri
14

Puri: A cleanliness drive was organised today near Sanskrit University, along Puri beach under ‘Mo Beach’ campaign and NCC cadets were seen participating in the same.

With an aim to disseminate awareness on cleanliness and create a clean environment, the NCC cadets carried out the massive cleanliness drive.

The cadets enthusiastically cleaned the stretch of the beach. Few volunteers also joined their hands with them and helped them in their work.

While the campaign aims at making the beaches of the state beautiful, it also emphasised at inculcating a sense of hygiene among cadets and civilians.

Taking inspiration from the recent successes of ‘Mo Bus’ and ‘Mo Cycle’ initiatives launched by the government, the Puri district administration launched the ‘Mo Beach’ campaign to keep its shoreline clean.

Puri, which is a major tourist hotspot and attracts over sixty lakh people annually, had recently sparked concerns about sanitation and beach hygiene.

The drive intends to popularise Mo-beach-Puri initiative, to spread awareness among locals and tourists to keep the beach clean and litter-free. Besides, clean beaches and sea will boost tourism and generate employment in the state.

pragativadinewsservice
