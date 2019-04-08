Mission Shakti will get works worth Rs 5,000 cr per year if BJD forms govt: Naveen

Nuapada: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday promised to provide government works worth Rs 5,000 crore per year to Mission Shakti workers if his party forms the government in the state.

“The Mission Shakti workers will be engaged in midday meal, PDS system, paddy procurement, Ashram school management, hospital management, tourism management and supply of school uniforms which will benefit them about Rs 500 crore per year,” Patnaik said.

Addressing an election meeting in Komna during his Nuapada and Kalahandi visit today, the CM stressed on empowerment of women. He said empowerment of women is the true double engine of development.

The BJD president also announced several other sops for women and girls. He announced Rs 25,000 marriage assistance for poor girls, accident insurance for all members of self-help groups (SHGs) and Rs 5 lakh interest-free loan to every SHG.

He also promised to increase treatment assistance of women under Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) from Rs 7 lakh to Rs 10 lakh and free education for girls.

Targeting the Centre, Patnaik said the big leaders from the Centre think about Kalahandi and Nuapada during elections only. He asked the Centre what happened to Bhawanipatna railway wagon factory and where was double MSP for paddy.

“4.5 crore Odisha people are my family and I will serve them till my last breath,” Naveen added.