Missing youth’s half-burnt body recovered from field in Malkangiri

Malkangiri: A half-burnt body of a youth, missing since October 7, was recovered from a field near Nilakamberu village under Balimela police limits in Malkangiri district on Saturday.

According to sources, the youth, whose identity is yet to be ascertained, had gone for some work on October 7 but did not return home. Following this, family members of the youth launched a frantic search but in vain.

However, some locals this morning spotted the half-burnt body of the youth in a field and alerted the same to his family members. Later, police reached the spot and launched a probe into the incident.

Fumed over the incident, locals gheraoed Southco office citing that the youth died of electrocution after coming in contact with a snapped electric wire.