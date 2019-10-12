Missing youth’s half-burnt body recovered from field in Malkangiri

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
half-burnt body
Representational Image
0

Malkangiri: A half-burnt body of a youth, missing since October 7, was recovered from a field near Nilakamberu village under Balimela police limits in Malkangiri district on Saturday.

According to sources, the youth, whose identity is yet to be ascertained, had gone for some work on October 7 but did not return home. Following this, family members of the youth launched a frantic search but in vain.

Related Posts

Woman’s body carried on bicycle for cremation in…

Online scam: Rourkela girl loses Rs 50,000

Youth electrocuted at Nuapada Railway station, critical

However, some locals this morning spotted the half-burnt body of the youth in a field and alerted the same to his family members. Later, police reached the spot and launched a probe into the incident.

Fumed over the incident, locals gheraoed Southco office citing that the youth died of electrocution after coming in contact with a snapped electric wire.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Woman’s body carried on bicycle for cremation in…

Online scam: Rourkela girl loses Rs 50,000

Youth electrocuted at Nuapada Railway station, critical

1 of 2,001