Missing youth’s body recovered from Budhabalanga riverbed

Bangiriposhi: The body of a missing youth was recovered from Budhabalanga riverbed under Bangiriposhi police limits in Mayurbhanj district today.

The deceased has been identified as Harendranath Naik (25) of Bramhanagaon village in the district.

According to sources, some locals this morning spotted the body of the youth and alerted the same to the police. On being informed, cops reached the spot and sent the body to PRMMCH at Baripada for post-mortem.

The youth was missing since September 22. Locals said that Naik with his two friends had gone to a nearby village by crossing Budhabalanga river. While two other friends managed to cross the river, Naik was swept away by the strong currents of the river and went missing.

The actual circumstances leading to Naik’s death will be known after the autopsy arrives, the police said.