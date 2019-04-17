Missing youth’s body found in forest in Nabarangpur

Nabarangpur: The body of a youth, who was missing for the past nine days, was recovered from Kusumpani forest under Jharigaon block in Nabarangpur district on Wednesday.

According to sources, some locals who ventured into the forest this morning spotted the body of the youth and alerted the police. A motorcycle and a mobile phone were also found on the spot.

The police reached the spot and launched a probe into the matter. The body was seized and sent to a local hospital for post-mortem.

On the other hand, family members of the deceased lodged a complaint at Jharigaon police station alleging he was murdered.