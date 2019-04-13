Missing woman’s body found in Jhanjabati river

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Missing woman's body found
Representational image
7

Rayagada: The body of a woman, who was missing since yesterday, was fished out from the River Jhanjabati near Majhijhariani temple by Town police of Rayagada district.

According to sources, some locals were taking bath in the river this morning when they spotted the body of the woman floating in the water and alerted the Town police.

Related Posts

Over 18 quintals of mahua flower seized in Bolangir, one…

Diamonds worth rupees lakh seized at Soro rly station, 2…

Two killed as goods-laden truck falls off bridge on NH-17

Cops reached the spot and pulled out the body from the river.

While the body has been sent for postmortem, the exact reason behind the woman’s death will be ascertained after the autopsy, sources in the police said.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.