Missing woman’s body found in Jhanjabati river

Rayagada: The body of a woman, who was missing since yesterday, was fished out from the River Jhanjabati near Majhijhariani temple by Town police of Rayagada district.

According to sources, some locals were taking bath in the river this morning when they spotted the body of the woman floating in the water and alerted the Town police.

Cops reached the spot and pulled out the body from the river.

While the body has been sent for postmortem, the exact reason behind the woman’s death will be ascertained after the autopsy, sources in the police said.