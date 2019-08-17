Missing woman found dead near Luna river bank in Kendrapara

Kendrapara: A woman who went missing seven days ago was found dead near Luna river bank here under Marshaghai police limits in Kendrapara district today.

The deceased woman has been identified as Sasmita Biswal of Jaipur village.

According to sources, Sasmita had married Alekha Biswal of Chanaka village some years back. Alekha was married before and married Sasmita after his first wife’s death. In 2018, Alekha also died.

Alekha had a son named Santosh from his first wife. According to the villagers, Santosh had been torturing his step-mother after his father’s death.

As Sasmita had the properties and the insurance money with her, it is suspected that she might have been killed by Santosh.

After recovery of Sasmita’s body today, Santosh fled from the village. Police have detained the wife of Santosh for interrogation.

Reportedly, the police have seized the body and sent it to a local hospital for post-mortem.

The actual cause behind the death will be ascertained after the post-mortem report arrives, sources in the police said and added that further investigation into the matter is underway.