Missing since 8 months, minor girl rescued; youth held

Kalinganagar: A minor girl from Jajpur, who had gone missing from her native place eight months ago, has been rescued from Matha Nuagaon village under Bhuban police limits in Dhankenal district.

The police also arrested a youth from Keonjhar who had allegedly abducted the girl. The accused has been identified as Manoj Patra (20), a truck driver of Bramhanipala area in Keonjhar district.

According to sources, the accused youth had a love affair with the girl. He abducted the girl from near Manapur area on 10 December last year.

When the family members of the girl learnt about her abduction, they launched a frantic search, but could not locate her. Later, the girl’s mother lodged a complaint with Danagadi Police outpost.

Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case (302/2018). Following a tip-off, police on Monday managed to apprehend the accused youth from Bramhanipala area in Keonjhar.

The police sent the victim and the accused person for a medical examination to Jajpur Road CHC and Danagadi CHC respectively. However, it is still unclear whether the girl was abducted or she willingly went with the youth.