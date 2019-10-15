Missing poll official’s body recovered from dumping yard in Bargarh

Bargarh: The body of a Block Resource Coordinator (BRC) official, who was missing since Saturday, was recovered from a dumping yard in the region on Tuesday.

The deceased has bee identified as Taranisen Mahala of Nuapalli village under Gaisilet block in the district. He was a Block Resource Coordinator (BRC). Mahala was given the charge of patrolling for the ensuing by-poll.

On October 12, Mahala had gone for some work and did not return home. After a frantic search, his family members lodged an FIR with the police. However, police today recovered his mutilated body from a dumping yard in the region today.

The body was seized and sent to a local hospital for post-mortem. Suspecting murder, police have initiated a probe into the matter.