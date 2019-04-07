Missing minor girl rescued in Deogarh

Deogarh: A 15-year-old girl, who went missing from her house on April 2, was found from the backyard of her uncle’s house at Palalhada area in Deogarh district on Saturday evening.

According to sources, the minor girl was staying at her uncle’s house in Palalhada area for her studies.

Notably, on April 2, she went missing from the house. After a frantic search, the family members failed to trace her. Following which, they had lodged a missing complaint at Deogarh police station on April 4.

Based on the plaint, police launched a probe into the matter. Subsequently, the minor girl was found with her legs and hands tied with rope from the backyard of her uncle’s house at around 7.30 pm yesterday.

On intimation, police reached the village and interrogated the girl about the incident.

Reportedly, the police have sent the minor girl to Deogarh district headquarters hospital for medical examination.