Missing man’s decomposed body found in well, murder suspected

Nayagarh: The decomposed body of a man who was missing for the past 10 days was recovered from a well in Tentuliapalli village of Khandapada block in Nayagarh district today.

The deceased has been identified as Dhoba Pradhan (47) of the same village. Some locals spotted Pradhan’s body in the abandoned well this morning and alerted the police.

Meanwhile, the deceased’s wife Sushma alleged foul play in his death. “My husband had enmity with some villagers over a financial issue. He had a quarrel with some villagers on July 21. He had also filed a complaint with Khandapada police station in this regard on the same day,” she said.

She further alleged that some villagers had attacked her husband on August 1 and he was missing since then. She said she had earlier lodged a missing complaint with Khandapada police.

Meanwhile, the police reached the spot and launched a probe into the matter. The body was seized and sent to a local hospital for post-mortem.

At least 10 people, who were involved in this matter are absconding from the village, the police said.

Prima facie, it is suspected that Pradhan was murdered as his body was found tied to a huge stone in the well, the police added.

While a detailed investigation into the matter is underway, the police await the post-mortem report.