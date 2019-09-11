Missing man’s decomposed body found in Kandhamal forest

decomposed body found
Kalahandi: The decomposed body of a man, who was missing for the past four days, was recovered from a forest in Patiguda village under Jaypatna block in Kalahandi district today.

The deceased person has been identified as Dharam Singh (50) of Mundaraguda village in the district.

According to sources, Singh had for some work on September 7 and did not return home. After frantic search, Singh’s family members had lodged a complaint with Jaypatna police in this regard.

However, Singh’s body was recovered from the forest this morning. On being informed, Police reached the spot and seized the body for post-mortem.

While the actual cause behind the death of the person is yet to be ascertained, a detailed investigation into the matter is underway, said police.

