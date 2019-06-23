Missing jail warder found dead inside forest in Mayurbhanj

Baripada: The highly decomposed body of a jail warder, who went missing a few days back, was found hanging in a forest in Karanjia grid in Mayurbhanj district today.

The deceased was identified as Sukant Behera, the warder of Karanjia sub-jail. His body was found hanging from a tree inside the forest.

According to sources, some locals spotted Behera’s body today and informed the police. Later, a police team rushed to the spot and recovered the body.

Behera was missing since June 18. His bicycle was recovered from the spot.

Meanwhile, the family members of Behera linked his death to the fleeing of a murder convict from the jail. They said Behera was under pressure after missing of the prisoner.

The family members alleged that Karanjia jail superintendent Laxmidhar Murmu had verbally abused Behera after fleeing of the prisoner and threatened to take disciplinary action against him.

The family members claimed to have recovered a hand-written note from Behera’s uniform in which he reportedly held Karanjia jail superintendent Laxmidhar Murmu responsible for his death.