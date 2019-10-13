Missing girl’s body found hanging in field in Khurda

Khurda: The body of a girl, who went missing from her house on Friday, was found hanging from a tree in a field at Saradhapur in Khurda district on Sunday morning.

The deceased has been identified as a resident of Bhuansunipatna area under Begunia in the district.

According to sources, on Friday, the victim had gone outside of her house and did not return home. After frantic search, family members were unable to trace her. Later, they lodged a complaint with the police in this regard.

However, some locals this morning spotted the girl’s body hanging from a tree in a field and alerted the same to the police. On intimation, police reached the spot and launched a probe into the matter.

Meanwhile, the body was seized and sent to a local hospital for post-mortem.