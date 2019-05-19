Missing elderly man’s body found atop hill in Jeypore

Jeypore: The body of an elderly man, who was missing for past three days, was found dumped atop a hill under Jeypore Sadar police limits in Koraput district on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Pitambar Beheruk (68) of Jeypore.

According to sources, some locals of Parajaguda village who had gone to the hill this morning to collect leaves spotted the body of Beheruk and alerted the police.

Police rushed to the spot and launched a probe into the matter. The body was seized and sent to a local hospital for post-mortem.

While a detailed investigation into the matter is underway, it is suspected that the elderly man might have been murdered, sources said.