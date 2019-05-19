Missing elderly man’s body found atop hill in Jeypore

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Missing elderly man's body found
Representational image
10

Jeypore: The body of an elderly man, who was missing for past three days, was found dumped atop a hill under Jeypore Sadar police limits in Koraput district on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Pitambar Beheruk (68) of Jeypore.

Related Posts

Eight labourers taken ill after consuming poisonous mushroom

Jewellery shop owner robbed in Balasore

10-feet long female crocodile rescued from Kendrapara…

According to sources, some locals of Parajaguda village who had gone to the hill this morning to collect leaves spotted the body of Beheruk and alerted the police.

Police rushed to the spot and launched a probe into the matter. The body was seized and sent to a local hospital for post-mortem.

While a detailed investigation into the matter is underway, it is suspected that the elderly man might have been murdered, sources said.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.