Missing elderly man’s body fished out from Daya river

Pipili: The body of an elderly man, who went missing in Gangua canal two days ago, was fished out today from Daya river near Kurakhi Natasahi under Pipili police limits.

The deceased has been identified as Raghunath Behera (65) of Barakuda village under Jamukoli panchayat under Airfield police limits.

According to reports, Behera went missing while crossing the Gangua canal along with a herd of cattle which he had taken out for grazing on Saturday.

On getting information, Bhubaneswar Fire department personnel and police carried out a frantic search in the canal and the river to trace the missing man, but in vain.

However, some locals spotted the body floating in the Daya river this morning near Kurakhi Natasahi and informed the family members, who reached the spot and identified the deceased man. Later police reached the spot and seized the body for post-mortem.