Missing Debabrata’s body recovered from Kathajodi River

By pragativadinewsservice
Debabrata's body recovered
Cuttack: Police on Wednesday recovered the body of Debabrata Majhi, who had jumped into Kathajodi River from Trisulia bridge in Cuttack on Tuesday evening.

The victim, Debabrata Majhi, son of Budhiram Majhi of Gadakana area, in Bhubaneswar outskirts had gone missing after he jumped off from the Trusluia bridge last evening.

Later, a search operation was launched by the fire department personnel and ODRAF team to trace Majhi but in vain.

However, fire department personnel with the help of Barang Police recovered the body of Majhi from Kathajodi river this morning.

Majhi was mentally disturbed following which he was undergoing treatment at a city-based hospital, said sources.

pragativadinewsservice
