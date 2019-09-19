Missing dance teacher’s body fished out from stone quarry in Puri, kin cry murder

Bhubaneswar: The body of a missing dance teacher of a Bhubaneswar-based school was recovered from a stone quarry near Pipili in Puri district today.

The deceased has been identified as Bikash Kumar Nayak, a native of Kotpad area in Koraput district.

He was working as a dance teacher at DAV School in Pokhariput here.

Today, locals and passersby spotted a body floating in water deposited in the stone quarry and immediately informed the police. The cops then reached the spot and fished out the body. Police also seized the deceased person’s dress and a scooter from the spot.

According to sources, Nayak was missing for the past two days and his family members had lodged a police complaint in this regard.

While the exact reason behind his death is yet to be ascertained, family members have brought abduction and murder allegations. The actual reason behind Nayak’s death will be known after the post-mortme report arrives, the police said.