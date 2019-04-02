Missing Cuttack businessman traced to Amritsar

Cuttack: The Crime Branch of Odisha police traced Cuttack-based businessman Vishal Sundarka, who had mysteriously gone missing in Puri last month, in Amritsar of Punjab.

A three-member team led by inspector Akshay Nayak of CID-Crime Branch brought back the businessman to Cuttack and reunited him with his family.

The CB claimed that it was neither a case of abduction nor business rivalry as reported earlier in a section of media. The businessman had left his house on his own, they said.

According to sources, Vishal’s elder brother Santosh had lodged his missing complaint at the Markatnagar Police Station on March 6. The family members had alleged that they received ransom calls where the alleged abductors demanded a huge amount.

Meanwhile, Vishal’s car was found near a hotel in Puri. Due to the seriousness of the case, it was referred to the Crime Branch.

Subsequently, a team was formed to trace the missing businessman. After going through the available inputs, video footage and technical evidence, the Crime Branch team led by inspector Akshay Nayak went to Punjab and traced the businessman in Amritsar.

It is ascertained that some miscreants attempted to take advantage of the situation and demanded a ransom of very high amount in exchange for the businessman from his family.

“Further probe is underway. Action will be taken against the accused persons in accordance with the law in due course of time,” the CB said.