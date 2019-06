Sambalpur: The body of a young businessman, who was reportedly missing since yesterday, was found near Burla Mahanadi Power Channel in Sambalpur district today.

The deceased was identified as Ajay Aggrawal who hailed from Attabira in Bargarh district. His body was recovered from rock hole 200 metres down the Burla Mahanadi Power Channel.

While the exact reason behind his death is still unknown, Burla police registered a case of unnatural death and launched a probe into the matter.