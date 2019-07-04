Mishap strikes Rath Yatra celebration in Jajpur; two killed, 7 hurt

Jajpur: The annual Rath Yatra celebration in a village in Jajpur district turned tragic when two persons were killed after coming in contact with live electric wire on Thursday.

The mishap occurred at Kaliapani near Jajpur road in the district. Seven others were also injured in the mishap. They were shifted to a nearby hospital, sources said.

According to initial reports, a large number of devotees had thronged Tisco Mines Colony near Kaliapani for Rath Yatra celebration. The devotees were pulling chariot when it came in contact with a live wire.

While two persons died on the spot, seven others sustained injuries in the mishap. The deceased have been identified as Suchitra Lenka and Bharat Ray.

The injured are undergoing treatment at the local hospital.