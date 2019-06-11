Miscreants slit youth’s throat in Nabarangpur

Nabarangpur: A youth sustained grievous cut injuries after unknown miscreants attempted to kill him by slitting his throat in Nabarangpur district on Tuesday.

The attack took place in a broad daylight on the main road near the tehsil office in Nabarangpur town. The profusely bleeding youth was shifted to the district headquarters hospital.

The youth was identified as Khirsindhu Galir of Ghantiguda in Ampani police limits in Kalahandi district.

The hospital sources said the health condition of the youth remains critical and he will be shifted to Koraput hospital.

While the motive behind the murderous attack is yet to be ascertained, sub-inspector Dilip Pradhan along with other personnel launched a probe into the matter.