Miscreants set Talcher MLA’s house on fire in city

Bhubaneswar: The government quarter of Talcher MLA Braja Kishore Pradhan located in Bhubaneswar was set afire allegedly by some unidentified miscreants late last night.

However, no loss of human life has been reported in the incident.

According to sources, some unidentified miscreants allegedly set the MLA’s house ablaze at around 1 PM and fled the spot. On being informed, police along with fire service department officials reached the spot and doused the flames.

Two four-wheelers, two motorcycles, and a bicycle were gutted in the incident.

While police have launched a probe into the incident, the locals residing nearby the MLA’s house demanded strong action and immediate arrest of the culprits.