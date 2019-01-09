Miscreants set ablaze Mazdoor Manch leader’s house

Sundargarh: Unidentified miscreants allegedly set ablaze the house of Gangpur Mazdoor Manch leader at Jhirapani in Rourkela of Sundargarh district last night.

Fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flame.

According to sources, the incident occurred last night when Chakradhara Mahanta and his family were asleep. Some miscreants locked the house from outside and torched it.

Three scooters and a motorcycle were reduced to ashes.

Following the mishap, Mahanta lodged a complaint with the police. On basis of the statement, police have launched a probe into the matter.