Miscreants Ransack PNB ATM In Nandankanan

Bhubaneswar: Unidentified miscreants ransacked an ATM of Punjab National Bank installed near Nandankanan  Zoological Park in the city on Wednesday.

The matter came to light after some locals spotted the damaged ATM kiosk this morning and informed the matter to the police.

Police reached the spot and initiated a probe into the matter.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the miscreants might have looted cash from the cash vending machine installed inside the kiosk.

The CCTV cameras installed at the ATM kiosk were also found defunct, said sources.

While the amount of cash looted by the miscreants is yet to be ascertained, an investigation into the incident is underway.

