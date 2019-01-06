Miscreants loot shops in Puri

By pragativadinewsservice
Miscreants loot shops
Puri: Unidentified miscreants looted nearly three shops in Krushnaprasadgad Bazar in Brahmagiri of Puri district by breaking open shutters last night.

The matter came to light this morning after the shop owners found their shops vandalized and cash including some valuables looted.

The shop owners have lodged a complaint with Brahmagiri police in this regard.

Sources said the miscreants broke open shutters with the help of gas cutters and looted cash including some valuables late last night.

A team of police has reached the spot and investigation is on to the matter. A case has been registered and efforts are on to identify the miscreants involved in the crime.

pragativadinewsservice
