Miscreants loot seized motorcycles from Khurda Wildlife office

Khurda: Unidentified miscreants looted two motorcycles seized by the forest department officials yesterday after breaking the gates of Wildlife office in Khurda district last night.

The matter came to light after the forest officials spotted their office gate broken this morning. On being informed, police reached the spot and launched a probe.

According to reports, the forest department officials had seized 70 dead migratory birds and two motorcycles following a raid near Sorana jetty on Saturday. However, four poachers managed to escape from the spot leaving their vehicles behind.

After the seizure, the motorcycles were kept in the premises of Khurda Wildlife office. Prima facie, it is suspected that the poachers have committed the loot. A probe into the incident is underway, the police said.

On the other hand, the locals while expressing displeasure over the incident have alleged that laxity by the Tangi forest division is the main reason behind such hooliganism by poachers, who are actively operating in the area to hunt migratory birds.