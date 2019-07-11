Miscreants loot Rs 40 lakh from SBI branch in Balasore

Balasore: Unidentified miscreants looted Rs 40 lakh from State Bank of India’s (SBI) Srirampur branch under Sadar block in Balasore district on Thursday.

According to sources, dressed up in college uniform a group of six to seven armed miscreants barged into the bank on working hours of Thursday. The desperadoes held the public and bank employees at gunpoint and decamped with Rs 40 lakh. They locked the bank staff and other persons inside before fleeing the spot.

On being informed about the incident, police reached the spot and launched a probe into the matter. Police have also recovered five live bombs from the site.

Police have collected the CCTV footage for further investigation into the matter.