Miscreants loot Rs 25K at gunpoint from bank staff in Ganjam

By pragativadinewsservice
Ganjam: Three unidentified miscreants allegedly looted Rs 25,000 and a cellphone after holding two employees of a private bank at gunpoint in Ganjam district on Monday.

The incident occurred under Begunia outpost limits when Bibhuti Sahoo and Subharashree Nayak, both employees of ICICI bank, were heading to Tihida village on a motorcycle.

Three bike-borne miscreants intercepted them and snatched the cash and a cellphone after threatening them at gunpoint. Later, Sahoo informed about the matter to his colleagues who reached the spot along with the local outpost police.

The police have registered a case (209/19) and launched an investigation into the incident.

