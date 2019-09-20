Miscreants loot Rs 1.6 lakh from parked scooter in Balasore

Balasore: Unidentified miscreants looted cash of Rs 1.60 lakh by breaking the dickey of a scooter in front of Gopalpur Post Office in Bahanaga Block in Balasore district today.

According to sources, one identified as Vijay Kumar Panigrahi had parked his scooter in front of Gopalpur Post Office after withdrawing Rs 4 lakh from State Bank of India and had gone inside to enquire that whether cash will be deposited today or not.

In the meanwhile, miscreants managed to smell the huge amount of cash left in the scooter dickey. They broke open the lock and made away with the bag containing cash.

When Panigrahi returned, he found his scooter’s dickey broken and the cash missing and called the cops. Soon a police team reached the spot and launched a probe into the matter.

Later, Panigrahi also lodged a written complaint with the Gopalpur outpost. However, the cops are yet to nab the miscreants.