Miscreants loot retired treasury officer’s house at gunpoint in Cuttack

Cuttack: Unidentified miscreants allegedly looted cash and gold ornaments from a retired officer’s house at Deuli village under Barang police limits in Cuttack last night.

The victim has been identified as Ajay Kumar Nayak, retired Cuttack treasury officer.

According to sources, four miscreants allegedly barged into Nayak’s house last night and held him hostage at gunpoint. Later, they decamped with some gold ornaments, four silver anklets, and Rs 15,000 in cash.

This apart, the desperadoes also made away with the CCTV unit installed at Nayak’s house.

After receiving information, the police rushed to the spot and launched a probe into the matter. No arrests have been made till the last report came in.