Miscreants Loot Jewellery Worth Rs 18 Lakh From Apartment In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Unidentified miscreants looted gold ornaments worth Rs 18 lakh from the apartment of one Subash Sahoo in Jagannath Nagar area under Laxmi Sagar police limits here on Friday.

According to sources, Sahoo’s family members had gone for lunch to his brother’s house when the robbery took place.

The miscreants entered Sahoo’s flat upstairs by breaking open the lock of the door and then decamped with all the gold ornaments kept in the almirah’s locker, added sources.

Later, a complaint in this regard has been lodged at the local police station.

On the basis of the complaint, a police team reached the spot and initiated a probe into the incident.

