Miscreants loot jewellery shop owner in Jajpur

CrimeState at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
jewellery shop
Representational Image
15

Jajpur: Two bike-borne miscreants allegedly snatched away a bag containing gold and silver ornaments from the owner of a jewellery shop at Biraja Haat in Jajpur town today.

Related Posts

Kunduli gang rape: HC asks Odisha govt to submit probe…

Nabarangpur district admin carries out relief & rescue…

Girl killed, uncle critical in road mishap in Angul

According to reports, Ramakanta Panda, owner of Panda Jewellers, was on his way to open the shop this morning when two miscreants riding a black Pulsar bike snatched away the bag containing 500 gms of gold and 2 kgs of silver ornaments.

On the basis of a complaint filed the victim, Jajpur police swung into action and investigated the crime scene.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.