Miscreants loot jewellery shop owner in Jajpur

Jajpur: Two bike-borne miscreants allegedly snatched away a bag containing gold and silver ornaments from the owner of a jewellery shop at Biraja Haat in Jajpur town today.

According to reports, Ramakanta Panda, owner of Panda Jewellers, was on his way to open the shop this morning when two miscreants riding a black Pulsar bike snatched away the bag containing 500 gms of gold and 2 kgs of silver ornaments.

On the basis of a complaint filed the victim, Jajpur police swung into action and investigated the crime scene.