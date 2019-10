Khurda: Unidentified miscreants decamped with lakhs of rupees from the locker of Gramya Bank at Siko village under Jankia police limits in Khurda district late last night.

According to sources, the security of the bank this morning spotted the locker of the bank broke open and alerted the same to the bank manager and police.

On intimation, police reached the spot and launched a probe into the incident. However, the amount of cash looted is yet to be ascertained.