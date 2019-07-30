Miscreants loot gold ornaments from couple in city

Bhubaneswar: Unidentified miscreants allegedly looted gold ornaments from a couple at gunpoint near Kelucharan Park in Gadakana area in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.

Umakant Mishra along with his wife was heading towards the railway station in an auto-rickshaw when three bike-borne miscreants intercepted them at Kelucharan Park. The desperadoes looted the gold ornaments from the duo at gunpoint and fled the spot.

Later, the couple lodged a complaint with Mancheswar police regarding the incident. On the basis of the complaint, police have registered a case and initiated a probe.

