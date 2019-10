Keonjhar: Unidentified miscreants decamped with valuables worth lakhs from the house of one Panchanan Samantaray under Telkoi police limits here on Sunday night.

According to sources, Panchanan along with his family was fast asleep last night when some miscreants broke open the grill of the house and barged into their house. Later, the desperadoes fled with cash and gold worth lakh from the house.

On being informed about the matter, police reached the spot and launched a probe into the matter.