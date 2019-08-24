Miscreants loot Bank of India in Ganjam

Ganjam: Unidentified miscreants decamped with lakh of rupees from Bank of India’s Khetriyabarpur branch under Gangapur police limits in Ganjam district late last night.

According to sources, the security of the bank this morning spotted the locker of the bank broke opened and alerted the same to the bank manager and police.

On intimation, police reached the spot and launched a probe into the incident. However, the amount of cash looted is yet to be ascertained.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, sources added.