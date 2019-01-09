Miscreants loot ATM kiosk, shops in Balasore

Balasore: Unidentified miscreants looted an ATM kiosk and shops in the area at Sahukhurdha under Simulia police limits in Soro block of Balasore district late last night.

The matter came to light after locals found the ATM vandalised and informed the same to the police.

According to sources, miscreants entered an ATM counter of Tata Indicash located at Sahukhurdha and broke open the cash dispensing machine.

Police reached the spot and an investigation is into the matter. The exact amount of cash looted from the ATM is yet to be ascertained. Goods amounting to lakhs of rupees were robbed from the nearby shops.