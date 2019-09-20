Miscreants loot 7 kg silver from man in Ganjam

Kodala: In another broad daylight robbery, two unidentified bike-borne miscreants allegedly looted 7 kg of silver ornaments from a jewellery shop owner at Kodala Panda Sahi in Ganjam district today.

According to reports, the loot took place at 10.15 am today when two miscreants intercepted one Adikanta Sahoo of Jhuruda Sahi in the locality and snatched away the bag containing silver ornaments. The looters then sped away on a TVS Apache bike on Singhasani road.

Some village youths, who tried to chase down the duo on motorcycles, had to stop following them as the latter brandished mouser guns.

On intimation, Kodala police swung into action and launched a manhunt to nab the looters. Following a complaint, Kodala IIC Dillip Kumar Sahoo and ASI Anil Kumar Sahoo reached the spot and launched a probe.