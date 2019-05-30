Miscreants burgle doctor’s house in Ganjam village

By pragativadinewsservice
Miscreants burgle doctor's house
Ganjam: Unidentified miscreants broke into the house of a doctor in Patharapunji village under Hinjli police limits in Ganjam district last night and decamped with valuables worth lakhs.

According to sources, unknown men broke into the house of one Bahana Das, last night while the family members were fast asleep on the terrace. The miscreants later made away with gold and silver ornaments, and cash.

Besides, the miscreants also attempted to loot a few more houses in the area, sources said.

On being informed, the local police reached the spot and launched a probe into the matter.

pragativadinewsservice
